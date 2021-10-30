GoRVing films commercial in downtown Chesterton

Downtown Chesterton was ready for its close-up.
It was lights, camera, action when GoRVing, a marketing campaign for the RV industry, shot a television commercial in there Thursday.
Pandion Productions of Venice, California shot the ad intended to interest people in the RV lifestyle and the open road.
“We’re delighted to welcome GoRVing and Pandion to Chesterton,” Town Manager Dave Cincoski said. “And we’re excited for our small-town hometown to be featured in a national commercial. A lot of folks in Chesterton are RVers themselves, and they already know the adventures and surprises awaiting them on the open road. But the open road leads here too, right to Duneland and right to our downtown, and we’d love to invite RVers to pay us a visit, anytime they’re in the neighborhood.”
The film crew shot a driver towing a camper on South Calumet Road between Broadway and Indiana Avenue for a few minutes late Thursday afternoon.
“The idea is that a family leaves for vacation, then realizes they forgot something and has to drive back through the downtown," Pandion location manager Ben Miner said.
The town offered assistance for the film shoot, including having Chesterton Police Department officers on standby for traffic control if needed.
Pandion also shot footage for the GoRVing commercial outside a house near the intersection of Pine Trail Drive and Oak Trail Drive in the Duneland Trails subdivision Thursday morning.
GoRving is a partnership between the RV Industry Association and the RV Dealers Association that has been running ads since 1997 in support of the RV industry, which is largely concentrated in Elkhart in northern Indiana. It runs commercials on television, radio, in print and through direct mail, as well as through social media and other digital marketing platforms, to try and grow the consumer market for RVs.
The "Away" series, for instance, promotes "the Great American Road Trip," touting National Parks and other driving destinations to visit around the country.
