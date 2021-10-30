GoRVing films commercial in downtown Chesterton

Downtown Chesterton was ready for its close-up.

It was lights, camera, action when GoRVing, a marketing campaign for the RV industry, shot a television commercial in there Thursday.

Pandion Productions of Venice, California shot the ad intended to interest people in the RV lifestyle and the open road.

“We’re delighted to welcome GoRVing and Pandion to Chesterton,” Town Manager Dave Cincoski said. “And we’re excited for our small-town hometown to be featured in a national commercial. A lot of folks in Chesterton are RVers themselves, and they already know the adventures and surprises awaiting them on the open road. But the open road leads here too, right to Duneland and right to our downtown, and we’d love to invite RVers to pay us a visit, anytime they’re in the neighborhood.”

The film crew shot a driver towing a camper on South Calumet Road between Broadway and Indiana Avenue for a few minutes late Thursday afternoon.

“The idea is that a family leaves for vacation, then realizes they forgot something and has to drive back through the downtown," Pandion location manager Ben Miner said.