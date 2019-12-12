{{featured_button_text}}
Gotham Greens
Provided

If you're trying to eat locally to curb your impact on the environment, you could enjoy lettuce that's improbably grown in the city of Chicago even in the bitterly cold winter months, even with the mounds of snow and bone-chilling winds whipping off Lake Michigan.

Gotham Greens opened its second greenhouse in Pullman on Chicago's far South Side last month.

The company grows greens like butterhead lettuce, arugula, kale, romaine, and bok choy at its indoor greenhouses just across the state line. They're sold locally at supermarkets like the Strack & Van Til stores and the Whole Foods in Schererville.

Gotham Greens opened a new 100,000-square-foot greenhouse — its largest in Chicago — at the site of the former Ryerson Steel plant by the existing greenhouse at 720 E. 111th St.

"Since 2009, we’ve worked to transform how and where fresh produce is grown and provide people with access to local, sustainably grown greens, year-round. Since then, we have received overwhelming support from retailers, restaurants and shoppers who love that we can provide delicious produce that’s grown locally with care," Gotham Greens' owners said in a news release. "We believe that growing greens has got to be the best job out there, and that the crunch of fresh, local, sustainably grown food sets off a chain reaction of good things in the world."

It's the company's sixth indoor urban greenhouse nationwide. It will more than double its location production, serving Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, as well as Wisconsin and Michigan.

For more information, visit www.gothamgreens.com or call 718-935-0600.

