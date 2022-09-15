 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gourmet cookie shop opening in Crown Point, coming to Valpo

Gourmet cookie shop opening in Crown Point, coming to Valpo

Twisted Sugar is opening in Crown Point.

 Joseph S. Pete

Twisted Sugar is opening its first Midwest location in Crown Point this week and will soon have a second gourmet cookie shop in Valparaiso.

Crown Point native Megan Thompson is bringing a franchise of the Utah-based dessert shop to Northwest Indiana. She decided to open a Twisted Sugar at 10470 Broadway in Crown Point after visiting the chain out west in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I was there visiting my sister and she showed me the Twisted Sugar out there, and I went in and had two cookies," she said. "It was phenomenal, and I thought, ‘Northwest Indiana needs this.’”

The new sweet shop is slated to open Friday.

Twisted Sugar caters to customers with a sweet tooth. It bakes cookies fresh daily, offering seasonal specials like a pumpkin cookie with cream cheese frosting or a cornbread cookie with honey butter frosting.

It offers more than 100 different drinks, such as sodas, flavored waters, energy drinks and hot chocolate.

“We want to be a spot where the community of Crown Point comes, and they know they're going to get the best cookies, the best drinks, the best desserts in town,” Thompson said. “And I'm also excited to partner with schools and businesses. One of the exciting things that we have planned is we are going to bring cookies to classrooms and read cookie books and bring little cookies to kids and just read books and have a good time.”

A second Twisted Sugar location is coming to Valparaiso in October. It will take over the former Yat's Cajun Creole space at 60 University Drive in the University Promenade near the Valparaiso University campus.

“We want people to fall in love with cookies again and when they walk in, they're going to smell fresh baked cookies every day,” Thompson said. “We have bakers in the back working every day.”

Twisted Sugar also has locations in Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington. Its menu also includes cheesecake brownies, peanut butter brownies and whoopie pie.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/twisted.sugar.cp, www.facebook.com/twistedsugarvalparaiso or twistedsugar.com.

