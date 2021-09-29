Gov. Holcomb to deliver opening remarks at Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards

Governor Eric Holcomb will deliver the opening remarks via video at an awards ceremony honoring the Region's most influential, accomplished and up-and-coming women.
The 10th annual Influential Women Awards Banquet will take place Thursday at Avalon Manor in Merrillville.
Professional women from Franciscan Health, NIPSCO, MonoSol, Centier Bank and other leading companies will be honored.
“Across every Hoosier industry, women are making incredible contributions to the advancement of our state, our communities, and our economy. Evenings like this help shine the spotlight on all of their achievements, and it’s an honor to join in recognizing Indiana’s Influential Women,” Holcomb said.
A total of 125 women have been nominated as finalists in a dozen categories, including arts, business, construction/manufacturing, economic development/government, education, finance, healthcare, law, marketing/media, nonprofit, service/tourism and STEM. Two winners will be named in each.
Special awards also will be conferred for empowering businesses, leadership, and individual support at Thursday's banquet.
The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, a nonprofit that aims to advance women in business and industry in the Region, hosts the annual awards to recognize local women professionals, their leadership and impact on the business world.
More than 300 nominations were made this year by the public, colleauges and industry leaders. Influential women alumni selected the finalists from their respective fields.
Winners typically include corporate leaders, healthcare professionals, educators, government officials, caregivers and nonprofit leaders. Visit nwiiwa.org for more information, including a full list of finalists.
