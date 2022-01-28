Governor appoints Visclosky to be Gary airport chairman

Former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky will become the new chairman of the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday.

Visclosky, who retired from the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of his 18th term in 2020, will be formally appointed Feb. 1 to a term that runs through January 2026. He said he was honored to receive the appointment from Holcomb, and to have the support of Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.

“There is a shared urgency to realize the full potential of the Gary airport and its ability to positively transform our regional environs and contribute in a fulsome manner to our state’s economy," Visclosky said in a news release issued by the airport. "I am excited to begin the necessary work in partnership with all the officials, airport board members, staff and everyone else dedicated to growing the Northwest Indiana economy.”

Holcomb said Visclosky's long record of public service made him his choice to chair the airport's governing board.

"Pete Visclosky is a proven collaborator, visionary and thoughtful leader who I’m so pleased, when asked to continue to serve his fellow Hoosiers, agreed," Holcomb said. "Those very same qualities he demonstrated for 36 years in Congress will bring great credit and experience to Indiana’s exciting plans for the Gary airport and its authority."

Prince expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s a natural fit to have one of Gary’s own lead the most promising economic driver in the Region, and we thank Gov. Holcomb for his leadership and vision in the selection of Congressman Visclosky for this pivotal role,” the mayor said.

Visclosky, who is automatically chairman of the airport authority as the governor's appointee, replaces retired former chairman Timothy Fesko, and joins several people recently appointed to leadership roles at the airport.

In early October, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince replaced all four city appointees to the board, naming Millicent Macon, Gerald Anderson, William Cook and Trent McCain to the seven-member panel. Also serving on the board is Lake County-appointee Phil Mullins. A Porter County seat is open.

And earlier this month, the board named Daniel Vicari executive director of the airport, marking a return by Vicari to that role after several years as a consultant.

“Congressman Visclosky’s appointment is an incredibly exciting moment for the Gary/Chicago International Airport, and we thank Gov. Holcomb for this appointment,” Vicari said. “He brings a strong history of public service, a wealth of leadership experience and expertise, and significant knowledge of the Northwest Indiana region to this position. We extend a warm welcome and congratulations to him and look forward to the bright future that lies ahead under his guidance.”

Visclosky was instrumental in getting the airport's runway extension project underway in 2006, when he secured $58 million in federal funding for it. The $174 million project, which opened to air traffic in 2015, lengthened the main runway to 8,900 feet from 7,000 feet, with the intention of attracting larger planes and dramatically expanding business at the airport.

Visclosky was elected to Congress in 1984 and was reelected 17 times before retiring at the end of 2020, representing a district whose geography changed significantly over the years but was always centered on his hometown of Gary. He was succeeded last year by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, who said Friday he was pleased his "friend and mentor" had the support of Holcomb and Prince in his new role, and that his congressional office would continue its support for the airport.

"Our region and the city of Gary have undoubtedly benefited from the public service and vision of Congressman Visclosky, and I welcome his continued engagement to create more economic opportunities in Northwest Indiana,” Mrvan said.

