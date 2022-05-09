Governor offers hot takes on hot topics in Northwest Indiana

Prior to speaking Monday at the annual induction ceremony for The Northwest Indiana Business and Industry Hall of Fame, sponsored by The Times Media Co., Gov. Eric Holcomb chatted exclusively with The Times about a variety of topics, including:

Abortion: The Republican governor has not decided whether to fulfill the request of 100 Republican state lawmakers and immediately call the Indiana General Assembly into special session if the U.S. Supreme Court gives the go-ahead for states to further restrict or outright ban access to abortion.

A draft high court ruling prematurely released last week suggested at least five of the nine justices favor rescinding the federal right to abortion affirmed in 1973 and allowing each state to set abortion policy.

Holcomb said it’s “to be determined” whether he’ll call a special legislative session sometime this summer to address abortion.

“I’m waiting to see what the court submits in their final decision," he said.

State revenue: Holcomb anticipates the April state revenue results due to be released Friday will “continue the strong trend” of Indiana tax collections significantly exceeding the monthly forecast.

All adult Hoosiers are in the process of receiving a $125 automatic taxpayer refund because the state’s budget reserve was well beyond the usual sum at the June 30, 2021, close of the previous budget year.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers repealed the utility receipts tax effective July 1 and reduced the state income tax rate to 3.15% from 3.23%, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Data show the cost of those tax cuts already is more than covered with excess state revenue from just February and March.

Holcomb said additional tax cuts, taxpayer refunds, and other plans for the money are being prepared for the Legislature to consider when it returns to the Statehouse for the 2023 session in January.

“We’ll talk about where we are and what investments, or other costs, could eat into those unprecedented revenue levels," Holcomb said.

The governor said he’s primarily focused on using the money to further reduce the state’s pension obligations, and then on investing in people and places where it will make a difference.

Lake sheriff: A quirk in Indiana’s new law eliminating the requirement for adult Hoosiers to obtain a state permit to carry a handgun in public will disarm Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. on July 1 because of his felony indictment for resisting law enforcement.

Previously, sheriffs and other law enforcement personnel were exempt from the handgun permit requirement. With permitless carry the standard for everyone, the law enforcement exemption was struck from Indiana's statutes, and Martinez, like any Hoosier indicted on a felony charge, will be banned from carrying a handgun until his trial is over.

Holcomb said he’s not in any way considering a preemptive pardon for the sheriff even if it means Martinez is unable to carry a handgun in public, both on- and off-duty.

“I never put the cart before the horse," Holcomb said. "This is a local matter, and the only way that I would characterize it is unfortunate from almost every perspective.”

Sonic: Holcomb is excited a new Sonic drive-in restaurant will open May 23 at Broadway and Summit Street in Crown Point. He said his go-to meal at Sonic is a chocolate milkshake and a hot dog.

“I’m just a regular chocolate shake guy. No whipped cream, no cherry, just chocolate shake. Maybe a little chili on my dog. Maybe a lot.”

The governor said he hasn’t been invited to the Sonic grand opening and just might show up if he was.

“It’s hard to turn those invitations down,” Holcomb said. “I love Sonic.”

In the meantime, Holcomb said he will continue to make do with strawberry milkshakes from Fair Oaks Farms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.