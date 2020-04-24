Governor suspends some business regulations during coronavirus emergency

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A new executive order issued by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb aims to reduce the administrative burden on Hoosier businesses at a time when many are unable or prohibited from conducting normal operations due to the coronavirus.

The governor's directive, issued Thursday night, extends the deadline for companies required to file a business personal property tax return to June 15, instead of May 15.

Likewise, the deadlines for businesses to submit distressed property compliance statements and property tax incentive applications also have been pushed to June 15.

Indiana previously shifted the final date to file a 2019 income tax return to July 15 from the traditional April 15. Non-escrow property taxes also can be paid this year as late as July 10 without penalty, instead of May 11.

At the same time, the usual due dates still apply for businesses to submit their sales tax collections, income tax withholding, food and beverage taxes, county innkeeper taxes and the heavy equipment rental excise tax.

Interest and penalties will be assessed if those filing and payment deadlines are missed, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.