Graffiti artist asks people if they're okay, gives number of mental health hotline

A Region native hopes to save lives with his street art.

Sean Rooney, who now lives in Chicago, creates graffiti pieces with a message.

"Primarily I do mental health pieces," he said. "I write RUOK (are you okay?). It's a thing I do primarily to get people to have that question asked. Sometimes hearing that is enough. Other times you need more. I try to put a phone number with the piece. That way if somebody sees it, they can call a mental health hotline or a mental health service."

Rooney recently painted a piece at Gary's Union Station and was looking to do another at an abandoned elementary school in the city.

"I lost a friend," he said. "I started to paint at the time. I couldn't think of what I wanted to paint. If it helps one person, it's enough. I hope people don't have to go through what he went through. It's a fact of my life. It's the fact of the matter. There's not much I can do about it other than try to carry on his legacy."

He describes his work as throwies or tag-like drawings designed to be quickly slapped up. He's done about a half dozen across Chicagoland now, including a few in the city, over the past year.

"Painting RUOK is a great thing I think," he said. "It's a way to help keep his legacy going. I'm trying to paint more and more and get it all out there. I primarily write for people who are struggling through it. I personally deal with mental health struggles. It's a real part of my life."

On his piece at Union Station, he included the number to Edgewater Health. He looks up the number of a local mental health hotline wherever he's invited to put up a piece.

"I hope if people or their family members see it, it makes them feel better," he said. "It's a hope I can give someone a moment to feel welcome and have a phone number they can call."

He was inspired by the Australian RUOK mental health movement, which he learned about from a friend's hippie rock band.

"It's a pretty heavy reason I started painting," he said. "I want to get that out there. It is important. I want to become a better artist and grow beyond my current skill level to take this further and further. It's important to me. It's something I care about. It's something I want to keep doing."

He's looking to hone his skills so he can paint bigger and better murals.

"I just want to keep painting and doing the art and learning painting," he said. "I'd be honored to get better, learn more and paint big legal pieces. I'd like to put down beautiful pieces. The only way you get better is if you do it. I'd like to get good enough, develop my skills and continue learning."

He hopes to make a difference in people's lives when they struggle with mental health. There's a mental health crisis in the nation now, he said.

"I hope people see it when they need it," he said. "People are alone. They've been alone. It's hard. They feel alienated. But you're not alone. Remember that you're loved. You're not alone. It's important to know that it would hurt more if you leave than stay around."

He remains motivated by the loss of his friend.

"I knew him as long as I could remember," he said. "I hosted a birthday party for him. I grew up around him and his twin brother. Then one day he wasn't around and I was at his wake. He was a very bubbly guy. He was a great guy. It's a part of my life. It's who I am. He was a great dude. I wish I could have another conversation with him but here we are."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.