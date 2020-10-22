Grain shipments a bright spot in rough year for Great Lakes ports

Grain shipments have been a bright spot in a tough year for shipping on the Great Lakes, to ports such as the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago.

Ocean-faring ships known as salties have shipped a total of 23.3 million tons of international cargo through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes thus far this year, a drop of 8% as compared to the same period in 2019. The decline is attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and high water levels that have made passage slower and more difficult.

U.S. grain shipments, however, rose to 1.1 million tons through the end of September, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

“U.S. grain shipments are increasing with the new Midwest soybean harvest being shipped to Europe and North Africa,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “We expect that will continue through the remainder of the shipping season.”

General cargo shipments, including wind turbine components, have held steady. But shipments of iron ore, liquid bulk and dry bulk through the St. Lawrence Seaway to the Great Lakes remained depressed through Sept. 30, largely because of the pandemic.

Steel shipments, traditionally one of the largest cargoes at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, have been down this year.