Let there be learning.
The Horton Family Children’s Education Center opens this week at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park on Ind. 49 between Chesterton and Valparaiso in Porter County.
A grand opening with refreshments and a ribbon-cutting will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park at 775 Meridian Road.
“It has been a joy to watch the Horton Family Children’s Education Center be constructed for children and families in Porter County," Porter County Parks Foundation Board Vice President Sharon Kish said. "It is a unique structure that honors the history of Sunset Hill Park, but at the same time, it is a state-of-the-art STEM learning center. We are so grateful to all the donors who believed in the mission of Porter County Parks and gave so generously to this project."
The new Horton Family Children’s Education Center will offer STEM-based and interactive programs just off the main parking lot at the park. The architecturally unique building is shaped like a grain silo.
"Sunset Hill County Park has, for many years, needed a dedicated building to boost Porter County Parks' education capacity and expand its capabilities,” said Tom Sanders, president of the Porter County Parks Foundation Board. “This innovative conversion of a new large grain storage structure into a modern education and activity facility not only allows Sunset Hill Park to remain identifiable with its agricultural past but also provides our park community a state-of-the-art facility into the future.”
The facility is named after Susie Mary Horton, the first wife of Col. Robert Murray, who formerly owned Sunset Hill. The Horton family trust made a donation to fund the project.
“We are especially humbled by the support of our benefactors and donors who all shared in this vision, thus assuring that this structure would become an outstanding example of Porter County pride today and for future generations to come,” Sanders said. “We are especially thankful that no public funds were used in creating this wonderful community asset."
For more information, visit www.portercountyparks.org/sunset-hill.