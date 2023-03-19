The Grammy award-winning R&B artist Maxwell will perform at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary next month.

Maxwell will perform at the Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 West 29th Ave.on April 15. Doors open at 7 p.m.

"Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for over two decades, releasing five studio albums, in his own time and duly anointed as classics," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia, Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite. It earned Grammy nominations, double platinum status, and RIAA gold for the single "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)."

Maxwell went on to release four platinum albums, including Embrya and Now. In 2009, 'BLACKsummers'night' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went on to win two Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album.

His other honors include two more Grammys, an NAACP Image Award and a Soul Train Award.

"He was recently honored with the Legend Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards and performed 'The Lady in My Life' for a celebrated Michael Jackson Tribute at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "His critically acclaimed ‘The Night Tour’ also made Pollstar’s 2022 list of Top 20 Global Concert Tours, determined by average box office gross and the average ticket price for shows worldwide. Maxwell’s upcoming 'blacksummers’NIGHT' will cap off a journey he embarked upon over a decade ago as one of the most-anticipated R&B events of 2023."

Tickets start at $99.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.