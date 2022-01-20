Grammy-nominated composer to compose piece for Duo Sequenza

A Grammy-nominated composer will create music for Duo Sequenza, a Valparaiso-based classical flute and guitar chamber music ensemble that tours nationally.
Flutist Debra Silvert and classical guitarist Paul Bowman landed funding from the Walder Charitable Fund to commission a piece by Jonathan Leshnoff. The gift from the donor-advised fund is the single largest project grant in Duo Sequenza’s history.
“I have been waiting to write a work for Debra and Paul for some time, as their talent and passion inspires me," Leshnoff said. "This work in particular is dear to my heart as I am able to set a passage of the Talmud to music—a first for me and a long-awaited step in my musical and spiritual growth. We are grateful for the generous support that has made this work possible. Without it, the work would have remained a dream.”
Leshnoff is the composer in residence with the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Fairfax and Harrisburg symphony orchestras. He is a professor of music at Towson University and has been acclaimed by The New York Times as a “leader of contemporary American lyricism.”
His work has been commissioned by Carnegie Hall, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the symphony orchestras in Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville and Pittsburgh.
Duo Sequenza has toured across the United States, Asia and Europe and released the album "Yes... It's a Thing!" in 2019. They work to foster new listeners for modern classical music and often perform the works of living composers, including 20 pieces they were specifically commissioned for them.
“We could not be more excited, honored, or grateful to receive this award and move forward with Jonathan’s commission,” Silvert said. “Jonathan’s music is exquisite and inspired, and we can’t wait to bring it to life.”
Leshnoff’s commission for flute and guitar was inspired by the Babylonian Talmud, Gemara Brachot 3A: “A lyre hung over the bed of David and when midnight came, a northern wind would blow upon it, and it would play of its own accord.”
Duo Sequenza will premiere the work in late 2022 and tour it throughout the United States. Through June 2024, it will perform the concert programs “American Made! Our Commissions by Leshnoff, Blackwood, Muniz, Owen, and Schocker” and “Yes, It’s a (Jewish) Thing! Works by Leshnoff, Clearfield, Hand, Schocker, Dorff, and Dimow” across the country.
“This is a major milestone not only for us, but for all concert artist ensembles of our pairing, to add a work by a composer of this prominence to our repertoire,” Bowman said.