Grammy-nominated composer to compose piece for Duo Sequenza

Duo Sequenza has toured across the United States, Asia and Europe and released the album "Yes... It's a Thing!" in 2019. They work to foster new listeners for modern classical music and often perform the works of living composers, including 20 pieces they were specifically commissioned for them.

“We could not be more excited, honored, or grateful to receive this award and move forward with Jonathan’s commission,” Silvert said. “Jonathan’s music is exquisite and inspired, and we can’t wait to bring it to life.”

Leshnoff’s commission for flute and guitar was inspired by the Babylonian Talmud, Gemara Brachot 3A: “A lyre hung over the bed of David and when midnight came, a northern wind would blow upon it, and it would play of its own accord.”

Duo Sequenza will premiere the work in late 2022 and tour it throughout the United States. Through June 2024, it will perform the concert programs “American Made! Our Commissions by Leshnoff, Blackwood, Muniz, Owen, and Schocker” and “Yes, It’s a (Jewish) Thing! Works by Leshnoff, Clearfield, Hand, Schocker, Dorff, and Dimow” across the country.