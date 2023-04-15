Grammy-nominated country music artist Elle King will play Bulldog Park in Crown Point this summer.

She's the daughter of comic Rob Schneider from "Saturday Night Live" and model London King who has modeled for Limited, Abercrombie & Fitch and Express. She uses her mother's surname so she's not just seen as her father's daughter.

"People know who my dad is," she told ABC News, "but I think that my voice and my music speaks for itself: that I am my own person."

She will play at 8:30 p.m. on July 6 at 183 S. West St. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Promoter Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment characterized her as a "firebrand, punk, renegade and pop sensation."

"King is a four-time Grammy Award nominee, two each in the rock and country categories, and received honors from the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards," he said. "She released her debut album 'Love Stuff' in 2015. It produced the US top 10 single 'Ex's & Oh's,' which earned her two Grammy Award nominations. King has also toured with acts such as Of Monsters and Men, Train, James Bay, The Chicks, Heart, Joan Jett, Michael Kiwanuka and Miranda Lambert."

Tickets are $45.

For more information or tickets, visit HometownJams.com.