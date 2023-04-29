Grand Funk Railroad and Foghat will perform at Hard Rock Casino this fall.

The popular classic rock acts will play Hard Rock Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue in Gary on Thursday, Nov. 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. in the venue.

Straight out of Michigan, Grand Funk Railroad is known as The American Band, a reference to one of its hit songs.

"Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The fact that Grand Funk’s legacy still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape 50 years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power. Mega-hits We’re an American Band, I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home, Locomotion, and Some Kind of Wonderful still receive continuous airplay on Classic Rock radio. We’re an American Band has received notoriety in recent years being used in movie soundtracks and in television/radio advertising. The huge hit was featured in a General Motors national TV ad campaign and in Disney’s animated feature film The Country Bears. We’re an American Band was featured in the Cuba Gooding Jr. film RADIO, and in the swash buckler SAHARA starring Matthew McConaughey."

Grand Funk Railroad has toured all over the world, selling out venues like Shea Stadium in New York City. The bank has had 8 Top 40 hits and two number one singles.

Foghat will open the concert. Founded in 1971, the band is still putting out new music.

"Foghat celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021, and their live performances show why the band is still around and why they will be able to keep on rockin’ as long as they want to play," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Their music is timeless, and touring is part of their DNA. Foghat’s live show is as intense as ever with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect and hope for from a seasoned band with such a long musical history and they are bringing their fans along for the ride."

Tickets start at $49.50 for the 21+ seated show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.