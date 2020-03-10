Grant to help building new affordable homes in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — It can be quite challenging to purchase a home on a shoestring budget when much of the ones on the market require costly fixing up.

A dent is being put in the problem in Michigan City, with a $2 million grant for constructing up to 30 new single-family homes that people on limited incomes can afford to buy.

The grant, from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, was awarded to Housing Opportunities, a local non-profit organization whose mission includes fighting homelessness.

“This is an exciting time for us. The result will be more new homes that families can afford, which is a significant need in our city,” said Jordan Stanfill, Housing Opportunities’ CEO.

One of the partners in the effort is Unity Foundation of LaPorte County. Its role is guiding a coalition of more than 30 non-profit organizations to connect people to the new homeownership opportunity.

Deb Varnak, vice president of the foundation, said many people wanting to become homeowners are limited in a market heavy with older structures they can’t afford to bring up to code.

The new homes will go up in the historic Eastport neighborhood and on the west side in phases over the next several years.