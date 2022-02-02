Great Lakes and national steel production dip

Great Lakes steel production fell by 10,000 tons last week as output fell nationally, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills continued to operate at more than 80% capacity, as they did for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 624,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Jan. 29, down from 634,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.796 million tons of steel last week, down 0.4% from 1.803 million tons the previous week and up 3.5% compared to 1.736 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel production so far in 2022 totals 7.5 million tons, a 4.3% increase over 7.19 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 82.2% through Jan. 29, up from 76.6% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 81.6% last week, up from 76.6% a year earlier but down from 81.9% a year prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 716,000 tons last week, down from 720,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 211,000 tons, up from 201,000 tons the week prior.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.