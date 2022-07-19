Great Lakes cargo down 11.95% through end of June

Great Lakes cargo shipments to ports like the deepwater Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan are down 11.95% through the end of June.

Ships have ferried 4.24 million tons of cargo across the Great Lakes and through the St. Lawrence Seaway through June 30, as compared to 4.81 million through the same period last year, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. Transits have fallen by 9.96% from 244, down from 271 through the same period last year.

In June, grain shipments rose 37% to 414,000 tons. Last month, shipments of potash rose by 282% year-over-year, pig iron 106% and scrap metal 102%.

“June proved to be another steady and productive month for U.S. ports on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System,” said Craig H. Middlebrook, Deputy Administrator, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation. “Despite a number of global issues out of our control, shipping on the Great Lakes remains reliable and resilient. Shippers around the world know that they can count on these ports to help get a range of goods to their final destination.”

Ports of the Great Lakes like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago traded with 26 countries in June, up from 22 the previous month. Massive seafaring ships called salties pass through the St. Lawrence Seaway en route to Midwestern and Canadian ports on the Great Lakes.

In June, total cargos on the Great Lakes through the St. Lawrence Seaway fell 8.3% to 11.9 metric tons. Shipments started the year down 18% but have been improving since, including with a 55% increase in coke shipments and increased wind energy imports and cement exports.

“International trade has been a major driver of Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway shipping this season, with corn, soybeans, coke and containerized goods heading out and steel and wind energy components being shipped in,” said Bruce Burrows, President and CEO, of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “American businesses recognize that it is more important than ever to have this reliable, cost-efficient trade and transportation route, particularly in these high-inflation, uncertain times.”