Great Lakes cargo down 6.82% so far this year

Great Lakes cargo shipments are down 6.82% this year.

Ships have carried 31.53 million tons of cargo to ports including the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago, down from 33.84 million tons last year.

Ports of the Great Lakes traded with at least 19 countries via the St. Lawrence Seaway during November, up from 18 the previous month.

“Shipping on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System depends on the capabilities of a network of highly capable ports that help feed the world and empower our economy at home,” said Adam Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “The November tonnage report is another indicator that international supply chains through Great Lakes ports are diverse and reliable as we near the close of the 2022 shipping season.”

Transits rose 1.71% to 3,502 so far this year, up from 3,443 during the same time in 2021.

Shipments of grain are down 2.61%, according to the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Shipments of coke are up 15.97%, potash 184.65%, salt 17.23%, petroleum products 27.45% and general cargo 135.66%.

The Illinois International Port District handled many steel products last month.

“We’ve seen significant regional supply chain diversions this year, which has positioned Chicago as a key destination for commodities like steel, plywood, sugar, and non-ferrous metals,” said Erik A. Varela, executive director of the Illinois International Port District. “Thankfully we’ve been up to the task and have been able to help deliver these commodities that uplift the region's economy.”

The steel trade has remained robust on the Great Lakes, to the point where it's funding reinvestment in capital projects at the ports.

“We are handling about 20% more cargo since the Cleveland Cliffs HBI plant went into production at the Port of Toledo two years ago,” said Joseph Cappel, vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “We will build on our new baseline by continuing to make improvements to our dock and material handling capabilities making the necessary investments that will modernize our facilities. The acquisition of a Liebherr 550 mobile harbor crane, the reconstruction of the dock wall at Midwest Terminals, a new conveyor system, and the addition of a multi-modal liquid bulk transload facility represent over $32 million in recent project investment at the Port of Toledo.”