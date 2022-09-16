Great Lakes cargo down 8.85% through end of August

Great Lakes cargo shipments to ports including the deepwater Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan and the Port of Chicago on Lake Calumet are down 8.85% through the end of August.

Ships ferried 19.18 million tons of cargo across the Great Lakes and through the St. Lawrence Seaway through Aug. 30, as compared to 21 million through the same period last year, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. Transits have nonetheless ticked up by 1.1% to 2,211 through the end of August, up from 2,187 through the same period last year.

Through the end of August, steel shipments have risen by 4% to 1.3 million tons of steel. Grain shipments are up 30% to 557,000 metric tons.

“Much as it has throughout my 27 years of service to the Seaway Development Corp., Great Lakes port activity in August highlights the critical role that the Seaway’s maritime supply chain plays in delivering steel in support of the Midwest manufacturing sector,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “The resilience of this shipping lane is a testament to the innovation and investment made by the bi-national Seaways and our Great Lakes ports to maintain the Seaway System as one shippers can rely on.”

Ports of the Great Lakes traded with 23 countries in August, down from 27 in July. Massive seafaring ships called salties pass through the St. Lawrence Seaway en route to Midwestern and Canadian ports on the Great Lakes.

Shipments of potash are up 267%, scrap metal 29% and petroleum products 40.16% on the Great Lakes through the end of August.

“We are optimistically looking forward to a strong finish to the shipping season with the continued positive impact of international trade throughout the Great Lakes region,” Chamber of Marine Commerce Bruce Burrows said. “While U.S. grain shipments have grown considerably, we anticipate a surge this fall in Canadian grain as the new harvest starts to be shipped.”