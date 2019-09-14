MICHIGAN CITY — A huge weekend-long event on the southern tip of Lake Michigan has grown even bigger.
For the first time, estimated attendance for the Great Lakes Grand Prix in Michigan City and all of the race-related events topped 200,000.
The financial impact of the event, in its 11th year, also broke its previous high mark with $13.6 million generated for the LaPorte County economy.
The figures were tallied by Certec a marketing analysis firm based in Lexington, Kentucky.
According to the report, 212,600 people over three days came to the race and all of the events that began Aug. 2.
Last year, an estimated 190,000 people boosted the county's economy by $12.4 million.
‘’It doesn’t surprise us,’’ Jack Arnett, executive director of the LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said of the results.
Arnett said he was optimistic going into the weekend because there was racing for the first time this year Saturday and Sunday. Jet-ski racing was also added this year.
Previously, time trials were Saturday and racing Sunday, when the Great Lakes Grand Prix was part of the Key West, Florida-based Super Boat International Series.
The race switched sanctioning bodies this year to the American Power Boat Association out of Eastpointe, Michigan, near Detroit.
Arnett said he expects the figures to go even higher next year once more people discover more racing is now featured.
"As the word trickles out that we’re racing multiple days and we’ve added jet-skis we’re going to see it grow again,’’ he said.
The Certec report also revealed a majority of the economic gains came from $9.1 million in direct expenditures from out-of-towners on things like food, beverages, shopping and transportation.
Also generated were $3.6 million in taxes from the spending of visitors and more than $3 million in wages, according to the report.
The report also shows 140,000 people came out for the races Saturday and Sunday.
Another 65,000 people were in the downtown Friday and Saturday for the Taste of Michigan City and boat parade, according to the report.
Seven thousand visitors went to the lakefront Friday for the musical entertainment and vendors also on hand.
“Welcoming the number of people into our community that were here over the course of this year’s races is a huge opportunity for us to highlight everything Michigan City has to offer,’’ Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer said.
Arnett said promoting the event and its expanded racing will begin earlier next year. The races weren’t added this year until it was too late to adequately saturate the marketing the area, he said.
‘’Now that we know what the schedule is going to look like, we’re going to go early on that with every medium we can use to get that out,’’ Arnett said.