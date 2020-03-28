You are the owner of this article.
Great Lakes Labs in Valparaiso launches COVID-19 testing
urgent

A forensic analyst looks over results of genetic testing at Great Lakes Labs.

 Marc Chase, The Times

Great Lakes Labs in Valparaiso will provide COVID-19 confirmatory testing for both those showing symptoms and the asymptomatic.

"Great Lakes Labs is offering a Food and Drug Administration-approved genetic test confirming the presence of the COIVD-19 virus, as well as 21 other upper respiratory viruses, including influenza A & B, SARS, H1N1 and Legionnaires' Disease," the company said in a news release. "Great Lakes Labs is utilizing Qaigen's real time PCR testing platform that features higher precision, increased sensitivity, increased dynamic range and high resolution. It directly detects the presence of the COVID-19 pathogen irrespective of the patient presenting symptoms."

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, tiredness, dry cough and difficulty breathing, though many people infected show no symptoms at all. The disease has infected more than 100,000 people in the United States, including around 1,000 in Indiana.

The test takes about one hour to complete at the laboratory at 1051 Transport Drive in Valparaiso.

"Great Lakes Labs is a U.S. Health and Human Services Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-approved, high complexity laboratory and has been in business for 38 years," the Indiana-certified Women Business Enterprise said in a press release. "Great Lakes Labs in a Medicare- and Medicaid-approved laboratory."

For more information, visit www.gl-labs.com/ or call 219-464-8885.

Concerned about COVID-19?

