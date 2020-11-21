Great Lakes maritime industry underutilized but has tremendous potential, Federal Reserve Bank panel said

Panelists at the week-long summit tackled big-picture issues across the mega-region, which stretches across the Milwaukee metro through Chicago and into Northwest Indiana. Topics included the disruption caused by COVID-19, the digital divide between urban and rural communities and the need for innovation to transform the economy.

"This is a regional hub for North America's transportation system," Naftzger said. "We often talk about rail, road and air, but talk less about maritime. It's often under-recognized in discussions of the regional economy because it's one or two steps removed from the consumer experience."

The Great Lakes maritime industry has long supported the Region's manufacturing sector.

"Maritime supports the Region's industrial core," he said. "It plays a key role in moving big and bulky cargo that's pivotal to the economy. It moves commodities from mines to steel mills. It supports automotive plants, food processing and manufactured food products."

It's also underused.

"Some parts are running at 50% capacity," Naftzger said. "It has tremendous potential to drive more growth to the Region."

The maritime industry connects the Great Lakes economy to global markets, especially Europe.