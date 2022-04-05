 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great Lakes Seaway Partnership celebrates start of shipping season with photo contest

  • 0
A ship enters the St. Lawrence Seaway.

 Joseph S. Pete

It's not the warmer part of the year in Northwest Indiana without iron ore freighters and other ships moving slowly off in the distance in Lake Michigan.

The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership is celebrating the start of the Great Lakes shipping season by running a photo contest. Boat enthusiasts are encouraged to submit their best photos depicting Great Lakes shipping.

Winners can take home a cash prize of up to $500, a gift package and recognition online and in social media.

Last year's winners include Adam Bjornberg's photo of the Gardno anchored outside of the Duluth ship canal, David Schauer's picture of the Paul R. Tregurtha departing from Duluth and Bjornberg's photo of "an evening arrival of the Floragracht in Duluth amid a pink horizon."

This year, the Great Lakes Partnership wants photographers to focus on "highlighting the people who make Great Lakes shipping possible — whether that’s on the docks or on a ship," according to a news release.

People are also reading…

The intention is to highlight the trade of more than 160 million metric tons a year of commercial cargo across the Great Lakes region, which is home to 107 million people and 40% of the trade between the United States and Canada. The region encompasses eight states in the United States and two provinces in Canada and would be the third-largest economy in the world with an annual gross domestic product of $5.5 trillion if it were its own country.

Shipping across the Great Lakes generates $35 billion in economic activity a year, supporting 237,868 jobs, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. It generates $14.2 billion in wages and $6.6 billion in tax revenue to federal, state and local governments.

For more information or submission guidelines, visit greatlakesseaway.org/resources/photo-contest/

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

