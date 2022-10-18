Great Lakes shipping cargo down 5.63% this year

Great Lakes shipping is down 5.63% so far this year, but a strong September brought the total closer to its 2021 level.

Total cargo on the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway totaled 23.36 million tons through the end of September, down from 24.75 million through the same period last year, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. Transits rose 2.98% to 2,664, up from 2,587 through the same period last year.

In September, the United States traded with 15 countries around the world via the St. Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes port system, which includes the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago. That's down from 23 in August, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership.

U.S. grain shipments remain robust. Ships moved 689,000 tons of U.S. grains on the Great Lakes through the end of September, a 41.24% increase over the same period in 2021.

“September’s tonnage report reaffirms that the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System is a reliable shipping corridor enabling U.S. growers and producers to feed the world,” said Jeff Scharf, acting deputy administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “With a busy few months remaining in the 2022 season, we’re confident that our Great Lakes ports are ready to finish the year strong.”

Shipments of coke were up 16.95%, potash 261.5%, scrap metal 11.3% and petroleum products 42.5% through the end of September.

Port Milwaukee took shipments of steel and yacht components last month.

“Port Milwaukee is realizing new maritime commerce opportunities with an increase of high-value breakbulk and project cargoes traveling through our terminals,” said Port Milwaukee Director Adam Tindall-Schlicht. “From The DeLong Co., Inc. assembling a new ship loader for agricultural exports, to the delivery of curved steel plates, brewery tanks, and superyacht pieces, Port Milwaukee stands ready to welcome and transport cargo of all kinds in supporting regional economic activity that moves the Great Lakes supply chain forward.”

A strong September narrowed the year-to-date gap from 8.9% through the end of August to just 5.6% through the end of last month. Among items helping close the gap were wind turbines from several countries, including Germany, Spain, Vietnam and China.

Soon the Great Lakes will start to ice over and become impassable for maritime commerce.

“It was good to see a nice jump in grain shipments last month,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “We are optimistic that the positive numbers for September are an indication that it will be a strong fourth quarter and robust finish to the 2022 shipping season.”