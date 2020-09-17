Great Lakes shipping cargoes down 8.4% this year amid coronavirus pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

International cargo volumes through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes have fallen 8.4% to about 19.3 million tons so far this year in a shipping season that's been described as "pandemic-plagued."

Through August, iron ore shipments to American and Canadian ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago have declined by 23%, according to the Chamber of Marine Commerce. Dry bulk is down 11% and liquid bulk 23% so far this year.

Grain has been a bright spot, up 20% so far this year and could help ports end the shipping season strong.

"Canadian grain has helped Seaway totals immensely, as well as project cargo which is up over 160 percent from this time last year, as many U.S. ports receive wind turbine components and other machinery,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce.

He said: “While some key commodities remain down, we are expecting good harvests across the U.S. Midwest and Canada. The seaway is poised for a big push of grain exports right up to the end of the year. In these precarious times, this binational transportation corridor will be more essential than ever to the economic recovery of both the United States and Canada.”