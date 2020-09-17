Great Lakes shipping cargoes down 8.4% this year amid coronavirus pandemic

International cargo volumes through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes have fallen 8.4% to about 19.3 million tons so far this year in a shipping season that's been described as "pandemic-plagued."
Through August, iron ore shipments to American and Canadian ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago have declined by 23%, according to the Chamber of Marine Commerce. Dry bulk is down 11% and liquid bulk 23% so far this year.
Grain has been a bright spot, up 20% so far this year and could help ports end the shipping season strong.
"Canadian grain has helped Seaway totals immensely, as well as project cargo which is up over 160 percent from this time last year, as many U.S. ports receive wind turbine components and other machinery,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce.
He said: “While some key commodities remain down, we are expecting good harvests across the U.S. Midwest and Canada. The seaway is poised for a big push of grain exports right up to the end of the year. In these precarious times, this binational transportation corridor will be more essential than ever to the economic recovery of both the United States and Canada.”
Overall grain shipments are up 13.3% to 5.9 million tons, with the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor exporting a shipment of soybeans last month.
“Exports of U.S. agricultural products were the stand-out commodity moving through the Seaway in August. Grain products shipped over the Seaway are used to produce everything from bread, pasta, soy milk, and vegetable oil to beer, ethanol, and animal feed," U.S. Stain Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook said.
"Shipping through the Seaway helps our U.S. farmers compete effectively in a global market," Middlebrook said.
Wind turbine components have arrived this year at nine U.S. Great Lakes ports, often requiring shipments from multiple vessels.
“It takes five shipments of turbine components to make one whole turbine,” said Patricia Schreiber, Port of Buffalo Director.
Tonnage is down 31% at the Port of Duluth after sharp declines in coal and iron ore cargoes shipped to Northwest Indiana steel mills, where multiple blast furnaces were idled earlier this year.
“If this pandemic-plagued shipping season was a prospector’s pan, there’d be a lot of black sand and only a few golden nuggets,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “But even a few golden nuggets are cause for excitement, and we’re certainly pleased to see strong grain numbers and potentially record-setting success with wind cargoes.”
