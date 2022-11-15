Great Lakes shipping cargoes remain down for 2022

Great Lakes shipping remains down, depressed by 5.15% so far this year despite an increase in transits.

Total cargo on the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway totaled 27.55 million tons through the end of October, down from 29.05 million through the same period last year, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. Transits rose 2.95% to 3,102, up from 3,013 through the same period last year.

Five ports got steel shipments in October, including the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago.

“The high number of steel shipments through the Seaway System last month is the latest example of how this reliable supply chain directly benefits the North American economy,” said Adam Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “The steel that Great Lakes ports are moving continues to uplift the U.S. manufacturing sector and provide quality jobs in the industry.”

Ports on the Great Lakes traded with 18 countries around the world in October, up from 15 in September, according to the seaway development corporation.

About 934,000 tons of U.S. grain have passed through the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway so far this shipping season. That's a 25% increase as compared to the first 10 months of 2021.

“Agricultural commodities farmed in the Great Lakes states are some of the highest quality in the world,” Tindall-Schlicht said. “The Seaway System has long served as an important shipping corridor for exporting grain given global high demand, and that trend has well continued thus far in 2022.”

Shipments of coke are up 18%, potash 190%, salt 22%, petroleum products 37% and other general cargo 197% so far this year, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership.

"The productive year we've been having in Chicago continued in October," said Erik Varela, executive director of the Illinois International Port District. "I'm particularly proud of the role that our port district is playing to ensure that Lake Michigan is a reliable shipping destination for key cargoes like steel and lumber."

Shipments topped 4.2 million tons in October, due to increases in grain, potash, salt and dry bulk cargo. Grain shipments totaled 1.5 million tons amid a strong harvest.

“It’s great to see these positive numbers for the late harvesting of grain in the U.S. and Canada,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “The promising trend for grain continues to show the important role the Seaway plays in exporting goods from the Great Lakes to the rest of the world. There has also been a significant increase in the number of vessel transits, another demonstration of the vitality of waterborne transportation throughout the region.”

The Great Lakes will soon ice over during winter, putting an end to the shipping season.