Great Lakes shipping challenged by pandemic and high water

International vessels are again sailing across the Great Lakes to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, but the coronavirus pandemic and high waters have depressed tonnage volumes.

“The start of the shipping season on part of the St. Lawrence Seaway was delayed for 12 days due to high-water levels on Lake Ontario,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “Once it was deemed safe for shipments to begin, the pandemic hit, fluctuating typical cargo needs. There has been strong demand for American wheat for worldwide bread and pasta production, but iron ore shipments slowed down in April as domestic steel production for the automotive sector declined during factory shutdowns."

Shipping tends to be what economists calls a lagging indicator.

"In our industry, it can take months before the full impacts of an economic downturn take effect, so we will be watching closely as the situation evolves over the coming weeks," Burrows said.

International cargo on the Great Lakes totaled 38 million tons last year, a 7% year-over-year drop officials attributed to trade conflict, heavy spring rains that dampened grain exports, and high waters that made navigational conditions difficult at key points on the St. Lawrence Seaway that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes.