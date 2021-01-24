Great Lakes shipping down only 1.7% this navigation season despite coronavirus pandemic

Great Lakes shipping only declined by 1.7% during the 2020 navigation season, despite the turmoil the coronavirus pandemic unleashed on the global economy.

"The seaway’s 62nd navigation season was one of the most remarkable in history," said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. "Despite all the challenges throughout the year, it was one of the safest and smoothest seasons on record. The final tonnage results continue to demonstrate the resilience of the bi-national waterway and its ability to remain competitive in the global marketplace.”

During the 2020 shipping season, shipments of grain rose 27.1% year-over-year to 13.3 million, coal 2% to 2.4 million, gypsum 32.8% to 859,000, asphalt 30.9% to 372,000 and steel slabs 181.7% to 503,000.

Wind turbine component cargoes also have been surging.

“The Port of Burns Harbor saw a total of 45 shipments of wind components, both via ship from overseas as well as domestic origins via deck barge,” said Port Director Ian Hirt. “We also handled approximately 10 ships containing components for gas-powered electric generation stations as the U.S. Midwest shifts away from coal.”