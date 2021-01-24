 Skip to main content
Great Lakes shipping down only 1.7% this navigation season despite coronavirus pandemic
A cargo ship travels down the St. Lawrence River in Canada en route to the Great Lakes.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes shipping only declined by 1.7% during the 2020 navigation season, despite the turmoil the coronavirus pandemic unleashed on the global economy.

"The seaway’s 62nd navigation season was one of the most remarkable in history," said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. "Despite all the challenges throughout the year, it was one of the safest and smoothest seasons on record. The final tonnage results continue to demonstrate the resilience of the bi-national waterway and its ability to remain competitive in the global marketplace.”

During the 2020 shipping season, shipments of grain rose 27.1% year-over-year to 13.3 million, coal 2% to 2.4 million, gypsum 32.8% to 859,000, asphalt 30.9% to 372,000 and steel slabs 181.7% to 503,000.

Wind turbine component cargoes also have been surging.

“The Port of Burns Harbor saw a total of 45 shipments of wind components, both via ship from overseas as well as domestic origins via deck barge,” said Port Director Ian Hirt. “We also handled approximately 10 ships containing components for gas-powered electric generation stations as the U.S. Midwest shifts away from coal.”

The Port of Duluth-Superior also had its second straight record-breaking year of wind turbine component cargo with 219,000 tons of freight coming in.

“Looking beyond the numbers, this port’s emergence as a wind cargo hub is an important win for cargo diversity and also for the expansion of renewable energy nationwide,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “It’s been a difficult year under the cloud of a global pandemic, but this freight tonnage record is a much-appreciated highlight, made even better by the fact that Duluth Cargo Connect set records in consecutive seasons.”

About 143.5 million tons of cargo passes every year through the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System, a marine highway that stretches 2,300 miles from the Atlantic Ocean to Great Lakes ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago.

International shipping on the Great Lakes generates $35 billion in economic activity and supports more than 237,868 jobs.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

