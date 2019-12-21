International shipping into the Great Lakes to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago is down 6.4% year-over-year through the end of November.
Great Lakes vessel operators have shipped 34 million tons of cargo so far this year, which is down from last year's record-breaking shipping season.
“With seaway cargo tonnage reaching 34 million tons through November, though down slightly from this time last year, traffic is still keeping up with the five-year average," U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Deputy Administrator Craig Middlebrook said. "Our ports are busy as we approach the end of the navigation season, and we are seeing that cargo diversity is more important than ever.”
The navigation season is nearing its end as ice will soon make some passages on the Great Lakes impassable without the help of Coast Guard ice-cutters. Dry bulk commodities are up by 12.8% and containerized cargo by 44%, according to the U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.
Shipments come from international vessels known as salties passing from the Atlantic Ocean through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes. In November, the massive cargo ships hailed from Africa, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom, Brazil, Norway, Ukraine, Egypt and Turkey. Norway, for instance, sent a shipment of ferromanganese and silicomanganese to the Port of Chicago in Lake Calumet just across the state line on the far South Side.
Great Lakes shipments just to U.S. ports were down 6% year-over-year, which the Chamber of Marine Commerce blamed on declines in steel imports brought about by tariffs, weaker grain exports because of all the rain this spring, and difficult navigational conditions because of high water flows in the St. Lawrence River.
The water levels have slowed down ships and were so high in some places that officials had considered shutting the St. Lawrence Seaway down in December, though the ultimately opted not to after protests by industry groups.
“Despite the overall seaway decrease, it’s great to see so many U.S. ports reaching their yearly goals with a few weeks remaining in the shipping season and exceeding their 2018 cargo totals," Chamber of Marine Commerce President Bruce Burrows said. "We’re optimistic this momentum will continue. Cities and manufacturing companies rely on this important Great Lakes-seaway trade corridor to stockpile road salt for deicing roads, deliver crucial raw materials for plant production, and export grain and other products right up to the end of December.”
Through the end of November, Great Lakes shipments of salt are up by 16.9% to 3.4 million tons, petroleum products by 5.6% to 3 million tons, cement and clinkers by 6% 1.7 million tons, coke by 17.5% to 1.3 million tons and gypsum by 38.1% to 581,000 tons, according to the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.