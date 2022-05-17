Great Lakes shipping off to slow start, down 18%

Cargo shipments on the Great Lakes got off to a slow start this season, trailing last year by 18%.

About 3.5 million tons of cargo passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago between March 22 and April 30. Iron ore, one of the major cagoes, fell by 23%.

Officials blamed the decline on ice breaking and global trade conditions roiled by the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

“Inadequate ice-breaking resources in Lake Superior had a major impact on cargo shipments out of the port of Duluth-Superior, which underlines how much we need new and improved capacity for the U.S. Coast Guard ice-breaking fleet,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “On a more positive note, grain exports from U.S. ports were in strong demand along with shipments of salt, steel and containers. We expect that the demand for different cargo segments will continue to be impacted by fluctuating prices and trade flows related to global supply chain issues and the Russia/Ukraine conflict.”

There were a few bright spots. Grain shipments rose 174% to 176,000 metric tons. Road salt shipments rose 21%.

About 78 ships have delivered grain, salt, coal and liquid bulk to the Port of Toledo.

“While it is early in the season, there are signs that 2022 will be successful,” said Joseph Cappel, vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “Grain and fertilizer are expected to be big movers in 2022 as trade patterns and pricing continue to fluctuate based on various global happenings. If our staple commodities like coal, iron ore and other dry bulk commodities remain consistent, we will have a strong year.”

But heavy ice on the Great Lakes slowed down shipping at other ports.

“Winter lingered a bit too long this year, which made March and most of April a tough slog for Coast Guard icebreakers and the freighters that depend on them for support to power through those conditions,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “We started to see an uptick in vessel traffic later in the month, as the ice situation improved, but it’s still hard to predict the tenor of 2022. Unusual factors continue to affect the world of cargo transportation, including ongoing global supply chain delays and the situation in Ukraine. That instability keeps everyone guessing, but there’s still reason for optimism that it’ll be a good season in the Port of Duluth-Superior.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.