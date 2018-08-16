Great Lakes shipping on pace with last year

After a slow start to the season, Great Lakes shipping has been bouncing back.
Cargo shipments passing through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes and ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor totaled 16.5 million tons through the end of July. The Chamber of Marine Commerce said that's "right on par with the healthy statistics posted last year."
“St. Lawrence Seaway cargo shipments have been continuously gaining ground and are now in line with last year’s robust performance,” said Bruce Burrows, president of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “U.S. grain shipment increases are coming out of Toledo and heading to European markets. Some of the increase can be attributed to the 2017 soybean crop that did not go out at the end of last year due the weather. Liquid bulk continues a steady performance with asphalt and petroleum products, and it’s promising to see so many project cargo imports and exports too.”
U.S. grain shipments rose 32 percent year-over-year to 888,000 tons, while liquid bulk shipments increased to 2.3 million tons, up 25 percent.
Shipments of dry bulk fell 9 percent, largely because of decreases in salt cargoes.
The Chamber of Marine Commerce estimates that international shipping through the St. Lawrence River into the Great Lakes generates $25.6 billion in economic activity in Great Lakes states like Indiana and Illinois, supporting 147,500 jobs.