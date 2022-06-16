Great Lakes shipping rose by 7% last year

Great Lakes shipping to ports like the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor in Porter County and the Port of Chicago on the far South Side totaled 149 million tons last year.

That's up 7% over the previous year, marking progress in the pandemic recovery, according to a new report by the Chamber of Marine Commerce.

“This report paints a clear picture that the bi-national Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System supported the economic recovery and growth of many of our key industries in both Canada and the U.S. The navigation system delivered critical raw materials and products without any of the delay or disruption seen in other global markets,” said Bruce Burrows, President and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “In today’s high-inflation business environment, it’s more important than ever that we focus our attention and investment on this unique inland marine highway as part of the solution to many of our national transportation and supply chain problems.”

The report found that iron ore feeding steel mills was the most traded commodity on the Great Lakes, accounting for roughly a third of total cargo tonnage last year. Stone, cement and steel also were in high demand.

U.S.-flag ships carried a total of 74.2 million tons last year, a 16.8% increase over the previous year. Total cargo rebounded to 99% of its five-year average. Iron ore shipments rose 12.4%, while coal shipments were up 43%.

Canadian-flag ships moved 63.2 million tons of cargo, which was down 1.3% compared to the previous year. That was partly due to a 10% decrease in grain that followed a smaller prairie harvest.

Foreign-flag ships carrying cargo through the St. Lawrence Seaway moved 11.6 million tons of cargo, roughly the same as the previous year. They brought in project cargo and specialty steel from Europe while exporting grain abroad.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.