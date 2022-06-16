Great Lakes shipping rose by 7% last year

Great Lakes shipping to ports like the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor in Porter County and the Port of Chicago on the far South Side totaled 149 million tons last year.
That's up 7% over the previous year, marking progress in the pandemic recovery, according to a new report by the Chamber of Marine Commerce.
“This report paints a clear picture that the bi-national Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System supported the economic recovery and growth of many of our key industries in both Canada and the U.S. The navigation system delivered critical raw materials and products without any of the delay or disruption seen in other global markets,” said Bruce Burrows, President and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “In today’s high-inflation business environment, it’s more important than ever that we focus our attention and investment on this unique inland marine highway as part of the solution to many of our national transportation and supply chain problems.”
The report found that iron ore feeding steel mills was the most traded commodity on the Great Lakes, accounting for roughly a third of total cargo tonnage last year. Stone, cement and steel also were in high demand.
U.S.-flag ships carried a total of 74.2 million tons last year, a 16.8% increase over the previous year. Total cargo rebounded to 99% of its five-year average. Iron ore shipments rose 12.4%, while coal shipments were up 43%.
Canadian-flag ships moved 63.2 million tons of cargo, which was down 1.3% compared to the previous year. That was partly due to a 10% decrease in grain that followed a smaller prairie harvest.
Foreign-flag ships carrying cargo through the St. Lawrence Seaway moved 11.6 million tons of cargo, roughly the same as the previous year. They brought in project cargo and specialty steel from Europe while exporting grain abroad.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cakes, Basecamp Fitness, Northwest Health doctor's office opening; Fresh to Order closed
Coming soon
Nothing Bundt Cake will soon open its second Northwest Indiana location on U.S. 30 by the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
The bakery focusing on bundt cakes opened its location in Shops on Main in Schererville a few years ago. Now it's looking to bring something sweet to the former Helzberg Diamonds at 2871 E. 81st Ave., in a strip mall next to Hassleless Mattress.
"Right now we're looking to open in the first week of July," said Tammy Oliver, who owns the local franchise along with Valerie Warnell.
The building required extensive renovation to turn it from a jewelry store into a bakery. While most of the interior construction is complete, not all of the equipment has arrived because of shipping delays.
The new bakery will be about 2,500 square feet or about 1,000 square feet bigger than the current Schererville location. It will employ about 25 to 30 people.
"There will be more room for baking and frosting," Oliver said. "We'll be able to have more staff. Our location here is so tiny in the back. We'll be able to work there with a larger staff."
Joseph S. Pete
Closer to customers
Nothing Bundt Cake specializes in cakes ranging from bite-sized to tiered.
"We sell bundt cakes in four different sizes," she said. "We have a different seasonal flavor each month. This month is blueberry. Next month it will be completely new and you'll just have to wait and see. Most of the seasonal flavors are regular like pumpkin spice in the fall or peppermint chocolate around Christmas. We just had strawberry, which was huge."
The Las Vegas-based chain was started in 1997 and has grown to 400 locations worldwide.
"I would attribute our success to the product," Oliver said. "It's moist, flavorful and high-quality. Anyone who tastes our cake knows."
The Nothing Bundt Cake in Schererville draws customers from as far away as Valparaiso and Michigan City. The franchisees decided to put a second location closer to some of their more far-flung customers.
"We've had so many requests for another location," she said. "Customers coming in from further, from Valparaiso and Hobart, have had so many requests. It's finally time to open in that area, so customers don't have to travel 30 or 40 minutes."
Joseph S. Pete
'A lot of visibility'
Nothing Bundt Cake searched for some time for a new location in Hobart or Merrillville and finally found one along a highly trafficked stretch of U.S. 30.
"It has a lot of visibility off U.S. 30," Oliver said. "Not everyone has tried our cakes so that visibility helps. It's a busy route."
Nothing Bundt Cakes makes cakes for birthdays, weddings, graduations, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and other holidays. It's especially popular around Thanksgiving and Christmas both as gifts and for people cooking at home who want one less thing to worry about, Oliver said.
All of the cakes are baked fresh on-site daily.
"We make homemade cakes. People like the quality of the cake and the taste of the cake," she said. "People who sample our cake are never disappointed. It's the richness, the moisture and the flavor. It's all handmade in our bakery."
For more information, visit
nothingbundtcakes.com, call (219) 300-8570 or follow the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Fresh to Order recently closed after a run of a few years on U.S. 30 near Broadway in Merrillville.
The "fine-fast" restaurant merged the convenience of a fast-casual restaurant like Panera Bread or Chipotle with the chef-driven culinary experience normally offered at a white tablecloth restaurant.
The menu featured prime steak medallions, flame-grilled shrimp, salmon, ahi tuna, crispy calamari, salads and paninis. It dramatically showcased open flames in its open kitchen to emphasize its food was flame-grilled.
A South African native of Greek descent started the small chain in Johannesburg. It now mostly has locations in the Atlanta metro, including at the CNN Center, the Cumberland Mall and the Atlanta Airport, which is the busiest in the United States.
Fresh to Order opened in 2018 at 540 81st Ave. in Merrillville, in a strip mall shared with Planet Fitness and Catch Table and Tap.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Northwest Health broke ground on the construction of a new Northwest Medical Group office in Valparaiso.
The health care provider is investing $8.3 million in the new medical facility by the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Vale Park Road in Valparaiso. It will house primary care physicians with the Northwest Medical Group.
"Northwest Health is implementing a multi-phase strategic investment to enhance patient care and address the need for access to health services throughout the Region," the health care system said in a news release. "The strategy will result in integrated electronic medical records, convenient locations, the addition of more physicians and other caregivers, and easier access to providers."
The new medical office should open in Valparaiso early next year.
"The new location in Valparaiso marks the culmination of the first phase of the investment," Northwest Health said in a press release. "Other projects in phase one, totaling more than $38 million, are new patient access points in LaPorte, Michigan City and Portage."
Joseph S. Pete
Now open
Basecamp Fitness recently opened its new Schererville studio near the IHOP at the Crossroads of America intersection.
The gym at 1906 U.S. 41 offers High-intensity Interval Training that mixes core, cardio and strength training. Coaches lead group classes that "push you from start to finish, helping you reach your personal best through a 35-minute hyper-efficient program."
The workouts are frequently switched up to ensure they remain challenging so people don't get stuck in the rut of a fitness plateau.
Joseph S. Pete
First Indiana location
The Schererville location is Basecamp's first in Indiana. It also has gyms in Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.
For more information, call 219-301-2111, email
schererville_IN@basecampfitness.com or visit basecampfitness.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Under renovation
The White Castle at 800 W. Lincoln Highway at the Crossroads of America intersection in Schererville has been undergoing interior renovations.
The dining room has been temporarily closed during the construction but the drive-thru has remained open for anyone craving a sack full of sliders.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Nicky's Gyros permanently closed at 5455 US-6 in Portage earlier this year after the property was sold.
The long-running fast-food restaurant sold gyros, hot dogs, rib tops, tacos, tortas, burritos and dinner plates.
The owners sold the building, which is now Deep Blue Seafood and Chicken. The new restaurant offers seafood boils, fish, lobster tails, sandwiches, tacos and southern sides.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Bibi's Bites Wood Fired Pizza closed late last year at 302 Melton Road in Burns Harbor after the owners opted to pursue another opportunity that came along.
Joseph S. Pete
Available for rent
The restaurant opened shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 and specialized in gourmet pizza baked in a wood-fired oven. It also had smash burgers, Philly steaks, Italian beef and other sandwiches.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
