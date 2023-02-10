The shipping season on the Great Lakes recently came to a close.

Ice made it impossible for international ships, known as salties, to pass through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes. The international commerce goes on hiatus for a few months each winter.

In the meantime, local ports are seeing a significant investment in infrastructure.

“Ports around the Great Lakes Seaway System demonstrated a high level of resiliency and a commitment to uplifting the American economy in 2022,” said Adam Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “The ability of the Seaway System to adapt and overcome various supply chain challenges domestically and internationally leaves me with a great sense of pride and optimism as we gear up for a strong 2023 shipping season.”

Last year, Great Lakes ports reported increases in shipments of corn, soy, fertilizer and wind turbine parts.

The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor posted another record-setting year for cargo. The deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County unloaded record volumes of foundry coke, minerals and steel products in 2022.

“We’re excited to celebrate another record year, but we believe the best is yet to come,” said Port Director Ryan McCoy. “Our team is currently working on a $32 million facilities expansion funded, in part, by two federal grants that includes construction of two rail yards, new bulk and general cargo terminals, a bulk warehouse and a truck marshalling yard. These new assets will drive significant future growth.”

The Illinois International Port District saw increases in lumber, sugar and non-ferrous metals shipments. It recently developed a master plan and landed $21.5 million in state grant funding, which will be used to rebuild a landing dock wall and to replace warehouse roofs.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently stopped by the 95th Street Bridge over the Calumet River to highlight $144 million in infrastructure investment near the Illinois International Port District on Lake Calumet.

“Without our partnerships at all levels of government, we wouldn’t be able to obtain the capital necessary to complete these projects on our own. It’s been so long since we’ve had capital improvement projects of this magnitude here in Chicago,” IIPD Executive Director Erik Varela said. “We’re getting the materials we need to build our cities, states and country.”