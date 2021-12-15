Great Lakes shipping up 1.66%, Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor 25%

Great Lakes tonnage is up 1.66% so far this year as coastal ports suffer congestion and delays, while Northwest Indiana's deepwater port on Lake Michigan has seen a major jump in cargo, according to Great Lakes Seaway Partnership.
An estimated 33.3 million tons of cargo passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes between the start of the shipping season on March 22 and Nov. 30. An estimated 3,405 ocean-going vessels, known as salties, have passed through, a 0.83% increase.
"We are encouraged by the level of vessel activity for the month of November, with increases in the movement of bulk cargoes like iron ore, steel and export grain," said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. "General cargo continued to gain ground on 2020’s volume. These trends are anticipated to continue as we approach the final weeks of the 2021 navigation season.”
The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor saw a major spike last month.
“The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor had a great November,” said Port Director Ryan McCoy. “Year-to-date, Burns Harbor is up more than 25% overall. We are seeing a lot of late-season coils, slabs and bulk cargos. We have very full docks and a busy schedule up to the historical close of the season. With warm weather in the long-range forecast, we believe domestic, barge traffic will stay strong into 2022.”
The Port of Toledo surpassed 10 million tons this season, with a 62% increase in iron ore attributed to the Cleveland-Cliffs direct reduction plant that serves its Northwest Indiana steel mills.
"It has certainly been a good year so far for our seaport," said Joseph Cappel, the vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. "Not only is our tonnage up, but we are also continuing to make investments in our terminal facilities, paving the way for an even more successful future."
So far this year, general cargo shipments are up 71%, iron ore shipments 17% and dry bulk shipments 6%. Manufacturers are now stockpiling raw materials like iron ore with just a few weeks left in the season.
“U.S. Great Lakes ports have roared back this year — recovering from major 2020 declines in traditional cargoes like iron ore and steel but also developing new business and seizing on opportunities for infrastructure investment. This story of recovery and renewal is mirrored in the latest St. Lawrence Seaway cargo numbers,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “Throughout the pandemic and amidst global supply chain disruptions, Great Lakes-Seaway shipping has once again proven it’s a reliable, ‘safe harbor’ in a storm.”