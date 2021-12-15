Great Lakes shipping up 1.66%, Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor 25%

Great Lakes tonnage is up 1.66% so far this year as coastal ports suffer congestion and delays, while Northwest Indiana's deepwater port on Lake Michigan has seen a major jump in cargo, according to Great Lakes Seaway Partnership.

An estimated 33.3 million tons of cargo passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes between the start of the shipping season on March 22 and Nov. 30. An estimated 3,405 ocean-going vessels, known as salties, have passed through, a 0.83% increase.

"We are encouraged by the level of vessel activity for the month of November, with increases in the movement of bulk cargoes like iron ore, steel and export grain," said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. "General cargo continued to gain ground on 2020’s volume. These trends are anticipated to continue as we approach the final weeks of the 2021 navigation season.”

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor saw a major spike last month.