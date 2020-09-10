Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Appreciation Day celebrates natural resource, commerce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana celebrated Lake Michigan and the rest of the Great Lakes during the second annual Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Appreciation Day this week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed Monday Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Appreciation Day at the urging of state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, to mark the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement the United States and Canada reached in 2012 to "restore, protect and enhance the water quality of the Great Lakes to promote the ecological health of the Great Lakes Basin."

“It is great to see Indiana once again celebrate Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Appreciation Day and bring attention to the importance of our safeguarding these essential natural resources,” Charbonneau said. "The Great Lakes system is key to the quality of life of our state and nation, and I will continue working to ensure their protection."

The occasion recognizes the importance of Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Huron, Lake Ontario, Lake Superior and the St. Lawrence River, which allows international vessels from the Atlantic Ocean to pass into the Great Lakes to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago. That shipping contributes an estimated $14 billion to Indiana's economy, supporting more than 100,000 jobs across the Hoosier state.