Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Appreciation Day celebrates natural resource, commerce

Indiana celebrated Lake Michigan and the rest of the Great Lakes during the second annual Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Appreciation Day this week.
Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed Monday Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Appreciation Day at the urging of state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, to mark the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement the United States and Canada reached in 2012 to "restore, protect and enhance the water quality of the Great Lakes to promote the ecological health of the Great Lakes Basin."
“It is great to see Indiana once again celebrate Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Appreciation Day and bring attention to the importance of our safeguarding these essential natural resources,” Charbonneau said. "The Great Lakes system is key to the quality of life of our state and nation, and I will continue working to ensure their protection."
The occasion recognizes the importance of Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Huron, Lake Ontario, Lake Superior and the St. Lawrence River, which allows international vessels from the Atlantic Ocean to pass into the Great Lakes to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago. That shipping contributes an estimated $14 billion to Indiana's economy, supporting more than 100,000 jobs across the Hoosier state.
Lake Michigan also draws 2 million visitors a year to the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and another 1.2 million to the Indiana Dunes National Park, with recreational boating chipping in another $2 billion a year in economic activity to the Hoosier state.
The lakes collectively account for more than fifth of the world's surface freshwater, supplying 56 million gallons of drinking water to 48 million people in the United States and Canada.
