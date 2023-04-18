Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Administrator Adam Tindall-Schlicht toured the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor last week to see expansion work.

The White House-appointee runs the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., which maintains the U.S. portion of the international marine highway that stretches between Montreal and Lake Erie, opening the Great Lakes up to global trade.

On Friday, Tindall-Schlicht took a firsthand look at the $30 million in expansion projects that are partially federally funded. He also discussed future options for shipping growth at the deepwater port in Portage and Burns Harbor.

“The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway is vital to our nations’ economic growth, and is critical to creating a Great Lakes system that is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable,” Tindall-Schlicht said. “It is exciting to see the unique role Indiana plays in vital supply chains. The state’s unique combination of a busy international port, productive steel mills and proximity to the heartland of American agriculture makes for a truly special lakeshore. I look forward to continued work with Ports of Indiana and local leaders to grow maritime shipping in this region.”

Tindall-Schlicht, the former director of Port Milwaukee, now oversees an agency that's part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. helps ensure massive international ships known as salties can bring goods in and out of Great Lakes ports like the Port of Chicago and the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Tindall-Schlicht met with Portage Mayor Sue Lynch and representatives from the Northwest Indiana Forum and the offices of U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan and U.S Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young.

“It’s an honor to have the Seaway Administrator tour our port expansion projects and share his ideas about future opportunities,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “Adam has been a true champion of the Great Lakes for many years, and we are excited to share in his bold vision for growing shipping on the Great Lakes. The leadership and resources now being focused on Great Lakes shipping have created major excitement in our industry, and we are expecting big things from Adam and his team.”