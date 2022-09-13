 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great Lakes steel output surges by 29,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rose by 29,000 tons, while steel capacity utilization rose slightly last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 568,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Sept. 10, up from 539,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.723 million tons of steel last week, up 0.2% from 1.715 million tons the previous week and down 6.3% compared to 1.839 million tons the same time a year prior. 

People are also reading…

Nationally, steel production in 2022 totals 63.04 million tons, a 3.8% decrease from 65.52 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 79.8% through Sept. 10, down from 81% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 78.2% last week, down from 83.3% a year earlier and up from 77.8% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 740,000 tons last week, down from 759,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest dipped to 199,000 tons, down from 201,000 tons the week prior.

