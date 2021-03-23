 Skip to main content
Great Lakes steel production dips by 7,000 tons
Great Lakes steel production dips by 7,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production dips by 7,000 tons

A steelworker manipulates hot metal at ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes steel production dipped by 7,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills got close to operating at 80% of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 620,000 tons of metal in the week that ended March 20, down from 627,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.753 million tons of steel last week, down 0.5% from 1.762 million tons the previous week, and up 0.7% as compared to 1.741 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has been rising and is now down by just 2.8 percentage points year over year.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 19.62 million tons of steel, an 6.2% decrease compared to the 20.91 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 76.8% through March 20, down from 79.6% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 77.3% last week, which was up from 75.3% at the same time a year ago but down from 77.7% at the same time a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, was 724,000 tons last week, down from 735,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 184,000 tons, up from 182,000 tons the week prior.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

