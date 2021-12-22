Great Lakes steel production dips

Great Lakes steel production dipped by 2,000 tons last week, while steel output also fell nationally, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

The mills have operated at more than 80% capacity for most of the year after the latest wave of consolidation.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 619,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Dec. 18, down from 621,000 tons last week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.805 million tons of steel last week, down 0.7% from 1.818 million tons the previous week and up 12.8% compared to 1.612 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 91.7 million tons of steel, a 19.2% increase compared to the 76.89 million tons made during the same period in 2020.