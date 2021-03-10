Great Lakes steel production falls again, dropping with 15,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production fell for the second straight week, dropping by 15,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills only operated at little more than three-fourths of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 609,000 tons of metal in the week that ended March 6, down from 624,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.755 million tons of steel last week, up 0.3% from 1.749 million tons the previous week, and down 0.3% as compared to 1.761 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has fallen by 4.9 percentage points year over year.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 16.11 million tons of steel, an 7.6% decrease compared to the 17.43 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 76.6% through March 6, down from 81.5% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.