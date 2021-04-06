Great Lakes steel production falls but output up 15.7% year-over-year

Great Lakes steel production fell by 7,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills inched closer to operating at 80% of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 610,000 tons of metal in the week that ended April 3, down from 617,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.766 million tons of steel last week, up 0.3% from 1.6 million tons the previous week, and up 15.7% as compared to 1.526 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has been rising steadily for some time and is now down by just 2 percentage points year over year.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 23.17 million tons of steel, a 4.2% decrease compared to the 24.18 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 7% through April 3, down from 79% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.