Great Lakes steel production falls by 10,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production fell by 20,000 tons last week, while steel capacity utilization slipped, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills remained at over 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs, contributing to inflation and leading the U.S. to switch to a quota system with some trading partners.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 577,000 tons of metal in the week that ended June 4, down from 587,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.781 million tons of steel last week, down 0.9% from 1.798 million tons the previous week and down 3.2% compared to 1.84 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production so far in 2022 totals 38.874 million tons, a 1.6% decrease over 39,517 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.6% through June 4, up from 78.8% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 81.6% last week, down from 82.1% a year earlier and down from 82.4% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 758,000 tons last week, down from 767,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest ticked up to 207,000 tons, up from 205,000 tons the week prior.

