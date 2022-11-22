 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
urgent

Great Lakes steel production falls by 12,000 tons

  • 0

Great Lakes steel production fell by 12,000 tons, while steel capacity utilization declined again last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 524,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Nov. 19, down from 536,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.628 million tons of steel last week, down 1% from 1.645 million tons the previous week and down 10.9% compared to 1.828 million tons the same time a year prior. 

People are also reading…

Nationally, steel production in 2022 totals 79.62 million tons, a 5.1% decrease from the 83.877 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 78.9% through Nov. 19, down from 81.3% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 73% last week, down from 82.8% a year earlier and down from 73.7 the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 702,000 tons last week, down from 709,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 188,000 tons, up marginally from 187,000 tons the week prior.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Yolanda Monahan founded YoBandz with the goal of offering the public "a comfortable fitting headband that can be worn for extended periods of time for all ages and genders without the pressure that today’s traditional headbands cause."

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Friday tips: In-store vs. online shopping

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts