Great Lakes steel production falls by 12,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production fell by 12,000 tons, while steel capacity utilization declined again last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 524,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Nov. 19, down from 536,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.628 million tons of steel last week, down 1% from 1.645 million tons the previous week and down 10.9% compared to 1.828 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2022 totals 79.62 million tons, a 5.1% decrease from the 83.877 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 78.9% through Nov. 19, down from 81.3% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 73% last week, down from 82.8% a year earlier and down from 73.7 the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 702,000 tons last week, down from 709,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 188,000 tons, up marginally from 187,000 tons the week prior.