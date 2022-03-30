Great Lakes steel production falls by 16,000 tons, now flat year over year

Great Lakes steel production fell by 16,000 tons last week, while steel production fell to flat on the year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills dipped back under 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 578,000 tons of metal in the week that ended March 26, down from 594,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.726 million tons of steel last week, down 0.9% from 1.742 million tons the previous week and down 2.4% compared to 1.768 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel production so far in 2022 totals 21.225 million tons, a 0% increase over 21.218 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.4% through March 26, up from 77.1% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 79.4% last week, up from 78% a year earlier and down from 80.2% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 746,000 tons last week, up from 738,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 166,000 tons, down from 167,000 tons the week prior.

