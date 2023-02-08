Steel production fell by 16,000 tons in the Great Lakes region last week, continuing a slow start for the year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 528,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Feb. 4, down from 544,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained well below 80% capacity, a key threshold for financial success for the steel sector. After years of record profitability, the industry has been dealing with falling prices, increased economic uncertainty and rising import levels after tariffs were rolled back in favor of quota systems with some trading partners. The United Steelworkers union and Cleveland-Cliffs pursued new trade protections for the first time in years after a collapse in the tin market that led to the idling of tin mills, including in Gary.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.656 million tons of steel last week, up 1.3% from 1.635 million tons the previous week and down 5.2% compared to 1.747 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2023 totals 8.1 million tons, a 6.7% decrease from the 8.688 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 72.5% through Saturday, down from 79.9% at the same point in 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry’s profitability, was 74.1% last week, down from 80.4% a year earlier and up from 73.1% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 705,000 tons last week, up from 690,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 207,000 tons, up from 201,000 tons the week prior.