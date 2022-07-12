Great Lakes steel production falls by 20,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production fell by 20,000 tons last week, while steel capacity utilization fell, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 577,000 tons of metal in the week that ended July 9, down from 597,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills fell below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs, contributing to inflation and leading the U.S. to switch to a quota system with some trading partners.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.748 million tons of steel last week, down 1.1% from 1.767 million tons the previous week and down 6.1% compared to 1.862 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production so far in 2022 totals 47.616 million tons, a 2.3% decrease over 48.761 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.5% through July 9, up from 80.1% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 79.3% last week, down from 84.4% a year earlier and down from 80.9% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 725,000 tons last week, down from 737,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 209,000 tons, up from 204,000 tons the week prior.