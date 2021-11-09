Great Lakes steel production falls by 6,000 tons in second straight week of decline

Great Lakes steel production fell by 6,000 tons last week, dropping by 23,000 tons over two straight weeks of decline while U.S. steel mills fell further under 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
National steel output is more than 20% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic. With strong demand and soaring prices, the mills have been operating at more than 80% capacity for most of this year.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 612,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Nov. 6, down from 618,000 tons last week and 635,000 tons two weeks prior.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.841 million tons of steel last week, down 1% from 1.86 million tons the previous week, and up 14.3% compared to 1.611 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 80.72 million tons of steel, a 20.1% increase compared to the 67.18 million tons made during the same period in 2020.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.5% through Nov. 6, up from 67.3% at the same point in 2020, according to AISI.
Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 84.3% last week, which was up from 72.8% at the same time a year ago and down from 84.3% a week prior.
Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 776,000 tons last week, down from 781,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 199,000 tons, down from 204,000 tons the week prior.