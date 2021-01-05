Great Lakes steel production jumps by 15,000 tons in new year

Great Lakes steel production rose by 15,000 tons last week, but remains depressed by more than 10% with U.S. steel mills only operating at about three-fourths of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 591,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Jan. 2, up from 576,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.65 million tons of steel last week, up 3.1% from 1.6 million tons the previous week but down 10.4% as compared to 1.841 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has fallen by 5.5% percentage points year over year in an economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 1.65 million tons of steel, a 10.4% decrease compared to the 1.841 million tons made during the same period in 2019.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 74.6% through Jan. 2, down from 80.1% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.