Great Lakes steel production jumps by 23,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rose by 23,000 tons last week, but remains depressed by 18% this year, with U.S. steel mills only operating at about two-thirds of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 581,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Dec. 19, up from 558,000 tons the previous week.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.619 million tons of steel last week, up 3.3% from 1.567 million tons the previous week but down 10.8% as compared to 1.815 million tons the same time a year prior.
Steel production is down by 18% for the year, while steel capacity utilization has fallen by 12.4 percentage points year over year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly weakened demand earlier this year.
Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda — some of the largest consumers of steel in North America — temporarily ceased production to curb the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to idle operations and temporarily lay off hundreds of workers.
Demand since has been slowly rebounding, along with steel prices.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 76.95 million tons of steel, an 18% decrease compared to the 93.89 million tons made during the same period in 2019.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 67.4% through Dec. 19, down from 79.8% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 73.2% last week, which was up from 70.9% the previous week and down from 78.5% at the same time a year ago.
Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, was 650,000 tons last week, up from 628,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 172,000 tons, up from 165,000 tons the week prior.
