Great Lakes steel production rebounds after five-week slump

Steel coil is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes steel production rose by 11,000 tons last week, rebounding after declining for five straight weeks, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills returned to 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. 

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 608,000 tons of metal in the week that ended March 5, up from 507,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.762 million tons of steel last week, up 0.4% from 1.755 million tons the previous week and up 0.1% compared to 1.76 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel production so far in 2022 totals 16.32 million tons, a 2.6% increase over 15.91 million tons through the same period last year.

People are also reading…

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.1% through March 5, up from 76.8% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 80% last week, up from 79.7% a year earlier and up from 77.7% a year prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 743,000 tons last week, up from 736,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 176,000 tons, down from 186,000 tons the week prior.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

